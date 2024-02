TWICE has topped global music charts with its new album “With YOU-th”.





The new album, which is the group’s 13th EP, dropped on Friday last week, and has topped iTunes Album Charts in 23 regions around the world over the weekend.





The lead track “One Spark” became the No.. 1 trending music video on YouTube on Saturday local time.





The EP looks back on the memories and friendships made over Twice's nine years working as a group in the prime of their youth.