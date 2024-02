헛바람이 든거야 (get carried away)





헛바람 [n] hot air, false hope; (figurative) A mind that is carried away by an unrealistic and nonsensical event.

들다 [v] come in; get in; enter

informal/casual – 헛바람이 들었어요





>> This expression is used to indicate that the mind is filled with absurd ideas or thoughts. It’s used to express concern that the hearer seems to be living on a cloud, preoccupied with something that has no substance.

>>”헛” from “헛바람” is added in front of some nouns to add the meaning of “useless” or “without value or substance”