Girl group aespa's member Karina and actor Lee Jae-wook have acknowledged that they are dating.





Karina's management agency SM Entertainment on Tuesday admitted to the dating rumors, saying that the relationship is still new.





Lee's agency CJes Studios also said that the two are getting to know each other, and asked for warm support as it concerns the actor's private life.





The two reportedly met at a fashion show in Milan last month and started dating.





Photo : Yonhap News