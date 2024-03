Seventeen's 10th EP "FML" was the most-sold album of 2023.





According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry last week, "FML" topped the Global Album Chart 2023.





It surpassed other strong contenders such as Taylor Swift's "Midnights" (#4) to secure the top spot.





IFPI’s ranking is considered one of the most objective indicators for measuring the best-selling albums of the year in the global music market.