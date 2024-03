NewJeans and rock band Silica Gel have taken home the most awards at the 21st Korean Music Awards.





The 21st KMA Awards ceremony was held Thursday where NewJeans won song of the year and best K-pop song for "Ditto," and also won the best K-pop album award for "Get Up."





Silica Gel won the trophy for best modern rock song for the third year running. The band also won musician of the year and best modern rock album.