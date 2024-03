BTOB will hold its very first fan concert this month!





The group’s first fan concert since their debut in 2012 is called “2024 BTOB Fan-con [Our Dream],” and it will be held at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium from March 22-24.





Fan concerts refer to events that are larger than a fan meeting but smaller than a full-fledged concert.





BTOB debuted in March 2012 under Cube Entertainment and is known for such hit tracks as “Missing You” (2017), “Only One for Me” (2018) and “Beautiful Pain” (2018).