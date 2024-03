Cube Entertainment has released photos and video trailer of NOWADAYS, its newest boy band, ahead of their official debut.





The entertainment agency on Thursday posted photos of the five members, Hyeonbin, Yoon, Yeonwoo, Jinhyuk and Siyun on its official social media account, followed by a debut trailer video on Friday.





NOWADAYS is the agency’s first boy group in eight years since Pentagon which made its debut in 2016.





The group’s debut promotion started earlier this year through social media, drawing the attention of global K-pop fans.





Photo: Cube Entertainment