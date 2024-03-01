파묘 (Exhuma), Dune: Part Two (듄: 파트 2)

For today’s #MovieSpotlight, we are joined by film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet.

EXHUMA (#파묘) is a new occult horror film that premiered in mid-February at the Berlin International Film Festival, and is now hitting it big in local theaters.





The four main characters are shamans and experts in the art of feng shui, who sometimes come together to work on particularly complicated and lucrative jobs. (#김고은 #최민식 #이도현 #유해진)





As the film opens they are contacted by a very rich Korean family living in LA that is desperately concerned about a newborn baby who seems to be under the influence of some dark spirits. They trace it back to the grandfather’s grave site in Gangwon Province, which needs to be exhumed and reburied in a more favorable spot. But the father of the baby insists that they should not open the coffin….

Both our film critics review the film, so watch to learn more about what they say about #Exhuma.





Then they’ll take a look at Dune: Part 2 by Denis Villeneuve.

It’s a sequel to Dune (2021) and is the second of the two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel.

Starring #TimotheeChalamet, #Zendaya and others, the film is a star-studded one.

Jason says that while the first 2021 film was more about character development, there’s more execution in this one.

Watch the video to learn more!