Music Bank Lineup (EP.1197 | March 8th)

2024-03-08

NCT WISH- WISH [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV


The debut single album of the newly-formed NCT sub-unit, NCT WISH, features the song "WISH" along with another track named 'Sail Away,' available in both Korean and Japanese. This sub-group, consisting of Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sakuya, emerged victorious in securing their spots through the reality show NCT Universe: Lastart. On February 21, they marked their live Japanese debut at the Tokyo Dome.

NCT WISH is set to operate from both South Korea and Japan, aiming for a global presence. SM Entertainment stated that the band aspires to be a 'Wish Icon,' spreading hope and energy to music fans worldwide. The accompanying music videos for the new song portray NCT WISH members as contemporary Cupids in a European city, using rifles instead of bows to unite people in love.

The song "WISH" is a medium-tempo dance track with an old school hip-hop base, featuring an energetic hook and a sentimental melody. Through this track, the group expresses their collective "wish" for the future.

