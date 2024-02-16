Anatomy of a Fall (추락의 해부), 도그데이즈 (Dog Days)

For today’s #MovieSpotlight, we are joined by film critics Jason Bechervaise and Marc Raymond.

First, ANATOMY OF A FALL, a French film that won the Palme d’or at Cannes in 2023 and is also nominated for multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director, Screenplay and Lead Actress. This is the fourth feature from writer-director Justine Triet, but really the first of her films to make a significant breakthrough. It stars the great Sandra Huller as a German writer who lives with her French husband and their young son in a remote mountain area of France.

Then they’ll take a look at “Dog Days” a feature debut work from Kim Deok-min and inspired by the 2021 novel of the same name by Ericka Waller.

This Korean adaptation is an anthology of sorts focusing on different characters played by a host of familiar names in Korean film/theatre: Jung Sung-hwa, Kim Yun-jin, Yoon Yuh-jung, Daniel Henney, Lee Hyun-woo and others – Kim Go-eun makes a cameo.