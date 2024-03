ⓒ Billboard

Marking a significant moment in K-Pop history, NewJeans has become the first K-pop act to win Group of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The group received the honor during the awards ceremony held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (U.S. time). They also performed “Super Shy” and “ETA” during the event. The group, which debuted in 2022, has been lauded for leading "the new wave of girl groups in K-pop, a genre that has long been dominated by men." Established in 2007, the Billboard Women in Music Awards recognize women who have significantly impacted the music industry throughout the year.