The Golden Wave K-Pop concert will take place in Taiwan next month. The concert will feature popular K-pop acts such as (G)I-dle, NMIXX, StayC and boy bands such as Seventeen subunit BSS, Boynextdoor, Enhypen, Zerobaseone and &Team.The concert will be held at Kaohsiung(카오슝) National Stadium on April 13. It’s the first time the concert will be held in person since its inception. The inaugural concert in 2020 was held online due to COVID-19.