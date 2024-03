ⓒ Big Hit Music

V of BTS, currently fulfilling his mandatory military duties, will drop a new solo digital single. “Fri(end)s” will drop on March 15. The single is an English-language pop soul R&B tune singing of love. It comes six months after his solo EP “Layover” which sold over 2 million units. As mentioned, V is currently serving his military duty in a special task force for the military police in Gangwon Province. He will be discharged in June 2025.