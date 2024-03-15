Music Bank Lineup (EP.1198 | March 15th)

CHUNG HA- Eenie Meenie [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









The latest music video from South Korean vocalist Chung Ha showcases her newest single 'Eenie Meenie', featuring ATEEZ's Hongjoong.





‘Eenie Meenie’ and its accompanying track 'I'm Ready' mark Chung Ha's return to the music scene since her last album 'Bare & Rare' in 2022, which included the hit single 'Sparkling'. This release follows her signing with More Vision, a label established by Jay Park, approximately six months ago.





Chung Ha aims to showcase her musical versatility to her fanbase, known as HAART, with 'Eenie Meenie'. Additionally, 'I'm Ready' serves as a special treat for fans who appreciated her powerful vocals on previous tracks like 'Dream of You' and 'Stay Tonight'.





Contrary to its innocent title, 'Eenie Meenie' is a collaboration with ATEEZ rapper Hongjoong, characterized by its bass-heavy sound. The lyrics encourage listeners to explore their options rather than settling for the obvious, reflecting on the importance of trusting one's instincts and making bold choices. Chung Ha's decision to sing in a lower register than usual adds a seductive and enigmatic quality to the title track.



