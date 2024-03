BoA will release a new single, according to SM Entertainment.





The single, titled 'Emptiness,' will drop at 6 p.m. on March 26.





BoA was involved in the composition, lyrics, and arrangement of the song. She has previously released self-composed music including 'Only One,' which was the title track of her seventh album.





Recently, the singer acted in the television series 'Marry My Husband' and produced the debut single for SM Entertainment's latest boy group NCT Wish.





Photo : Yonhap News