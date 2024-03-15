First Female Principal and Vice-Chancellor at UNISA

South Korea's Yonsei University hosted the 6th Global Engagement and Empowerment Forum on Sustainable Development (GEEF) from March 14-15. This year, under the theme "Reboot the SDGs: Reset Our Future," the two-day event shed new light on the challenges of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) and covered topics ranging from AI and climate change to human rights and development cooperation.





Among the panelists was Professor Puleng LenkaBula, Principal and Vice-Chancellor at the University of South Africa, who spoke on the topic of "Calling for Transformation: A Critical Evaluation from the Majority World." Korea24 invited LenkaBula to our studio to talk about the event, as well as relations between South Korea and South Africa, ahead of the upcoming Korea-Africa summit in June.