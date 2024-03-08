패스트 라이브즈 (Past Lives), 가여운 것들 (Poor Things)

For today’s #MovieSpotlight, we are joined by film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet.

Past Lives (#패스트라이브스) premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year where it drew significant critical acclaim. It’s written and directed by Celine Song, the daughter of Korean director Song Neung-han. #셀린송





It begins at a bar in New York where a young Korean-American/Canadian (Greta Lee) is with her husband (John Magaro) and first love (Teo Yoo). It then flashes back to the 1990s where a family is moving from Korea to Toronto, the mother is an artist, her father a film director. A 12-year-old Na Young has to say goodbye to her best friend Hae Sung. #그레타리 #유태오





Then they’ll take a look at Poor Things, a film that won the top prize at last year’s Venice Film Festival. #가여운것들 #엠마스톤

The film is unique in its visual style, black humor and approach to storytelling, point of view of the main character. Meanwhile running under the surface, it seems to be asking the question of what it is to be human. People who have rewatched the film several times say it’s a new experience each time.

