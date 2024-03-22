Music Bank Lineup (EP.1199 | March 22nd)

(G)I-DLE-Fate [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









The latest hit track "Destiny," from the sophomore album "2" by K-pop sensation (G)I-DLE, has surged back to prominence on various music streaming platforms over a month post its release on January 29th.





"Fate" is also making waves on other key charts, securing second and third place on Genie and Melon, respectively. Its resurgence in the charts is significant not just because it has surpassed the ranking of "Super Woman" — the lead track from "2" — but also due to its delayed ascent after gaining viral traction.





Highlighted by groovy band elements and clever lyrics, the track revolves around the concept of an unforeseen yet destined encounter.





"'Destiny' embodies the emotions of heartache that suddenly arise upon encountering a stranger," remarked Soyeon, the leader of the group who played a role in crafting the song, in a video shared on (G)I-DLE's official YouTube channel. "You can't recall who that person is, but there's a sense of familiarity, leading you to shed tears."



