KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 18th-March 25th)

"Fate," a track featured in the sophomore album of K-pop ensemble (G)I-DLE, "2," has soared to the pinnacle of numerous music streaming charts over a month post its debut on Jan. 29.





"Fate" continues to exhibit strong performance on other major charts, securing the second and third positions on Genie and Melon, respectively. The notable chart success of "Fate" is noteworthy not only due to its current ranking surpassing that of "Super Lady" — the leading track of "2" — but also due to its delayed ascent on the charts following its viral popularity.





Distinguished by funk-infused band elements and clever lyrics, the song revolves around the concept of an unforeseen yet destined encounter.





"'Fate' encapsulates the sentiment of sudden heartache experienced upon crossing paths with a stranger," remarked Soyeon, the leader of the group. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and heartfelt emotion, "Fate" stands as a shining example of musical excellence, earning praise from fans and critics alike for its sheer brilliance and emotive depth.



