NewJeans Announces May Comeback

NewJeans will release a new single on May 24, with plans to drop their Japan debut single in June.





The girl group's agency ADOR announced plans for the comeback on Wednesday, saying that NewJeans is ready to surprise fans with their new music and stage performances.





The new single to be released in Korea will include four tracks, including the title 'How Sweet' and 'Bubble Gum.'





The group will officially debut in Japan on June 21, dropping a new single there. This will also comprise of four tracks, including the title song 'Supernatural' and 'Right Now' along with the instrumental versions .





Following the release of their Japanese debut single, NewJeans will hold their second fan meeting 'Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome' in Japan's Tokyo Dome on June 26 and 27. This will be the group's first standalone performance in Japan.





Photo : Yonhap News