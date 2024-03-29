Music Bank Lineup (EP.1200 | March 29th)

NCT DREAM-Smoothie [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









The leading tune, "Smoothie," emerges as a fusion of jazz and funk vibes, featuring resonant bass lines, syncopated snare beats, and a hushed ensemble refrain.





Within the verses, the ensemble pledges to confront biases, critiques, and adverse sentiments directed toward them, vowing to dismantle them.





"Typically, smoothies evoke images of rejuvenation and sweetness, yet in our music video, we showcase a dark-hued smoothie. We pulverize negative emotions, transforming them into a blend," remarked Mark.





"Traditionally, albums commence with a titular track, yet this time, we diverged from convention," he noted. "Considerable deliberation went into crafting a superior album."





Renowned for their mesmerizing choreography and stage presence, the septet exuded confidence in their dynamic, at times, even ferocious dance routines. “The choreography entails sequences of unparalleled intensity, touted as our most challenging to date. However, the chorus choreography exudes a contrasting, laid-back aura,” elucidated Jisung, the youngest member. The album's repertoire also encapsulates the members' worries and endeavors.



