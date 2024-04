NewJeans will be making its official Japanese debut in June.





The group will release a new single on May 24 in Korea, and make its official Japanese debut on June 21. Right after their Japanese debut, the group will head straight to the Tokyo Dome for a fan meet-and-greet called “Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome”.





With the planned fan meeting, NewJeans has set the record for the fastest foreign act to make it to the Tokyo Dome, achieving the feat in less than two years since their debut.





Meanwhile, the group’s new Japanese single will include two tracks, “Supernatural” and “Right Now”.