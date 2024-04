Le Sserafim will be holding its 2nd fan meet-and-greet next month.





The event, titled “Fearnada 2024 S/S,” will be held on May 11 and 12 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, and it will also be streamed online for fans around the world.





Le Sserafim recently released its 3rd EP “Easy” which debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 8.





Meanwhile, the group will perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this month. It is the only K-pop girl group to join the lineup this year.