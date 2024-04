Zerobaseone has set a record in Japan for the biggest debut release by a non-Japanese act.

According to Japan’s Oricon charts, the group’s single “Yura Yura” sold over 300,000 copies, becoming the highest-selling single for a non-Japanese act’s debut release. The feat was achieved in just five days since the single was released on March 20 in Japan.

On the day of its release, the single sold over 180,000 copies, landing at No. 1 on Oricon’s Singles Chart.