TVXQ’s Max Changmin will make his debut as a musical star.





The casting list for the musical “Benjamin Button” has been unveiled, with Max Changmin, Kim Jae-beom and Kim Seong-sik alternating in the lead role as Benjamin. It will be Max Changmin's first time starring in a musical.





Local musical production company EMK unveiled casting for its upcoming new musical "Benjamin Button" on Monday.





The musical is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short story “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and it will open on May 11 at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.