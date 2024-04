Ahead of the 2024 general elections, Korea 24 travels every Wednesday through the different regions of Korea, over the course of five weeks breaking down the key districts with the help of some experts in a series of segments we are calling ‘Wednesday Election Watch’.

For this episode originally aired March 13, we provide you with a regional analysis of Sejong, Daejeon, N. Chungcheong, S. Chungcheong and find out what are the main issues being debated in those areas.

Reporter Shim Kyu-seok guides us through the regions as well as Lim Eun-jung Professor at the Division of International Studies, Kongju National University who briefs us on the Chungcheong region and the key issues there.