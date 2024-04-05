Music Bank Lineup (EP.1201 | April 5th)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - 'Deja Vu' [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) unveiled their latest offering, the sixth installment in their mini album series titled "minisode 3: TOMORROW," weaving together the tales from their musical journey spanning the past half-decade.





Leading the charge is the track ‘Deja Vu,’ a melange of pop and angst-infused elements. Member Taehyun previously reflected, “The fusion of K-pop with elements of rage intrigued us, and I believe we've managed to pioneer a unique blend, incorporating sirens and synthesizers.”





The album also showcases two subunit creations. "The Killa," by Soobin and Yeonjun, delves into themes of yearning for love, embellished with an infectious Afrobeat chorus. Meanwhile, "Quarter Life," a collaboration between Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, adopts a stadium rock aesthetic, echoing the determination to persevere amidst life's challenges. Taehyun, Yeonjun, and Soobin lent their songwriting prowess to the latter. Taehyun expressed his affinity for "Quarter Life," sharing, “This song speaks to the struggles one faces in their mid-20s. Drawing from personal experiences, I found solace in crafting its lyrics.”





"minisode 3: TOMORROW," TXT's latest mini album builds on the success of their previous minisode projects, "minisode 1: Blue Hour" charted at No. 25 on the Billboard 200 in 2020, while "minisode 2: Thursday’s Child" climbed to No. 4 in 2022. The group's EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," soared to the top spot on the Billboard 200 early last year.



