Chaeyoung of the girl group TWICE and singer Zion. T have confirmed that they are dating.





JYP Entertainment and TheBLACKLABEL, the two artists' agencies, said on Friday that the two are dating and are supportive of each other.





A local news outlet earlier reported that the two have been in a relationship for six months, after having met through an acquaintance.





Chaeyoung debuted as a member of TWICE in 2015. The group topped the Billboard main albums chart in February, with their mini album 'With YOU-th.'





Zion. T debuted in 2011, and has hits such as 'Yanghwa BRDG' and 'Eat.'





