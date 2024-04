Girl group Le Sserafim has been named 'Friends of the NBA(National Basketball Association)'





The news was announced on Friday through the group's agency Source Music and the NBA.





Le Sserafim is only the second K-Pop artist to form an alliance with the NBA, following SUGA of BTS who was selected as NBA Ambassador in April 2023.





'Friends of the NBA' is a new program that seeks to collaborate with celebrities and social media influencers in the Asia-Pacific region, with the goal of communicating with fans in a new, creative way.





Le Sserafim will attend games, events, and collaborate through exclusive content on social media in collaboration with the NBA.





Photo : Yonhap News