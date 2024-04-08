HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 1st-April 8th)

ILLIT - Magnetic [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





The latest hot clip of the week is ILLIT with "Magnetic." Amidst a flurry of mesmerizing charm, the latest sensation in girl group music from HYBE swept onto the international music stage, generating an enthusiastic buzz with their debut single.





Originating from the esteemed Belift Lab agency under HYBE Labels, ILLIT unveiled their debut mini album, SUPER REAL ME, on March 25, marking a captivating introduction to the quintet and displaying their international potential.





Comprising four whimsical tracks, SUPER REAL ME offers listeners an intimate glimpse into ILLIT’s vibrant pop world. From the infectious, TikTok-ready beats production of lead single “Magnetic” to the teenage musings woven throughout experimental B-side tracks “My World,” “Midnight Fiction” and “Lucky Girl Syndrome,” the short-but-sweet pop treat of an EP looks to deliver a narrative of relatable emotions and everyday experiences from members Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha.



