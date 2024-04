ⓒ YG Entertainment

Babymonster has made its Billboard main chart debut with “Sheesh”.





“Sheesh”, the title track of the group’s first mini-album entered the US Billboard Global 200 at 87th place, according to the latest Billboard chart released on April 9. The group’s pre-debut track “Batter Up” had ranked 101st on the same chart upon release.





The music video for “Sheesh” has also gathered global attention, securing a spot on the “most viewed video in 24 hours” since its release and dominating YouTube’s global weekly charts.