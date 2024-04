ⓒ GRIFFIN Entertainment

SHINee’s Onew will host his first solo fan meeting next month.





Scheduled to take place in Seoul, “2024 ONEW Fanmeeting 'Guess!'” will be held on May 18. It will be Onew’s first solo fan meeting in 16 years since his debut as a member of SHINee in 2008.





Following the Seoul event, four additional fan meetings are scheduled to be held in Japan in June.