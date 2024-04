ⓒ YONHAP News

Another forest named after popular boy group Seventeen has been created at a park in Seoul.





The Seventeen Forest No. 2 is located in Nanji Han River Park in western Seoul. It was created with money donated by subscribers to a local streaming platform’s eco-friendly project.





The streaming service says 2% of subscribers’ monthly payment goes towards the project when they sign up for their favorite artist on the project website.