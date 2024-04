ⓒ YY Entertainment

TOZ, a project boy band from the reality competition show ‘Boys Planet’, will make its official Korean debut in May.





The project boy band will release the EP, “TO my new friends”, marking its official Korean debut. All lyrics on the upcoming EP will be in Korean.





TOZ consists of four Japanese members who were high scoring contestants on the reality show, but did not make the cut for the final debut band, ZeroBaseOne. Although the band has released music before, the new EP will mark its official Korean debut.