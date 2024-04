Lee Jiyoon is the first Concertmaster of the renowned German orchestra, Staatskapelle Berlin, she was the winner of numerous competitions and awards, including the Carl Nielsen Competition and the David Oistrakh Competition.

And she joined Korea 24 ahead of the 2024 Orchestra Festival, the largest and oldest symphony festival in Korea. She in fact kicked off the festival with the opening concert, with the KBS Symphony Orchestra.

She played ‘Salut d’Amour’ by Edward Elgar for our listeners, so check it out!