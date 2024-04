Host : Hyerim (혜림)

Guest for [Good Vibes Only] : Nadia Park, Coffee Creator

Original Air Date : March 11, 2024

Coffee creator Nadia Park ( @nadiaxcoffee ) joins "Good Vibes Only" to talk about what led her to brew coffee full-time, why Korean coffee and cafes are sooooooo good, why some people have a hard time getting into coffee, and more. Are you an 얼죽아(iced coffee even in the freezing winter)? Let us know! :)