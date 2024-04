Host : Hyerim (혜림)

Guest for [I Feel You] : NVee of Blackswan

Original Air Date : March 13, 2024





NVee joins Hyerim for another session of "I Feel You!" This time, we talked about the term "썸," which refers to the period where a romantic relationship is about to begin. That time when you haven't put any labels yet, but you definitely know you have feelings for each other! Is there such a term in your language? Let us know! :)





“혜림의 원더 아워스”에 블랙스완 멤버 앤비가 나와서 "썸"에 대한 이야기를 나눴습니다! 여러분은 '썸' 기간을 즐기시나요? 댓글로 알려주세요! ㅎㅎ