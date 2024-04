Zico's collaboration with Blackpink's Jennie will be released this week.





Titled “SPOT!”, the track will be included in Zico’s 11th digital single, which will be released on April 26. The song is a hip-hop track that revolves around two friends bumping into each other at a late-night party.





2024 is Zico’s 10th anniversary as a solo artist, and “SPOT!” is Zico’s first new music release in nearly 2 years. It will also be the first song by Jennie since her contract with YG Entertainment terminated last year.