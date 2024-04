Stray Kids is set to release a new digital single featuring global pop star Charlie Puth.





The new single “Lose My Breath” will drop on May 10.





Charlie Puth is a familiar name in the K-pop industry and has worked with other K-pop artists like Jungkook in the past. He rose to fame with “See You Again” included in the original soundtrack of “Furious 7” released in 2015.