Jinjin of Astro has dropped a single in remembrance of bandmate Moonbin who passed away one year ago.





The digital single “Fly”, which features Moonbin’s voice, was co-written by the two members of Astro. It also is part of Jinjin’s project Jin Lab that began last month with the single “Good Enough.”





Separately, Astro put out a special single, “Circles,” in February, written and produced by Jinjin, to mark its eighth anniversary and remind fans of their future together.