Actor Yoo Teo has been included in the 2024 version of Gold House's 'The A100' list.





The list, announced every May, nominates 100 of the world's most impactful Asian Pacific leaders in American culture and society.





Yoo was nominated to the list along with director Celine Song and actor Greta Lee, whom he worked with on the film 'Past Lives.'





Through 'Past Lives,' Yoo Teo became the first Korean actor to be nominated in the Best Lead Actor category at the 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Film Awards(BAFTAs).





Also on the list are Jung Kook of BTS, Stray Kids, actor Lee Jung Jae, football player Son Heung-min, among others.





Photo: CJes Studio