P1Harmony is set to release a best-hits album in Japan.





According to the six-member boy group's agency FNC Entertainment on Friday, 'Love & P1ece : The Best of P1Harmony' will be released on August 21. It will be P1Harmony's first album to be dropped in Japan.





'Love & P1ece : The Best of P1Harmony' will include title tracks from the group's previous albums, with the title song 'Siren' from their debut album as a bonus track.





After the album's release, the group will go on tour in Japan, meeting with fans in Nagoya, Osaka, and Yokohama.





Meanwhile, P1Harmony established its Japanese fan club 'P1ece JAPAN' in February, and held its first fan meet and greet in Japan in April, under the title 'JUMP vs JUMP.'



Photo: FNC Entertainment