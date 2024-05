EXO’s Suho will release a new solo album this month.





The new EP, titled “1 to 3” will drop on May 31, more than two years after his second solo album “Grey Suit” was released in April 2022.





The EP has two lead tracks “1 to 3” and “Cheese” with Red Velvet’s Wendy to feature in “Cheese”.





Suho will also embark on his first Asian tour as a solo artist beginning with two concerts in Seoul on May 25 and 26.