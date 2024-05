Girl group NewJeans dropped a double single on Friday, coming back after ten months since their second mini album 'Get Up.'





'How Sweet' was released at 1 p.m. Friday, carrying the title track of the same title and 'Bubble Gum,' along with each song's instrumental version.





The music video for 'How Sweet' premiered at four p.m., three hours after the song's release.





'How Sweet' is described as a hip-hop style song based on Miami Bass, which the group's agency ADOR says shows NewJeans' hip and cool vibes.





ADOR said that NewJeans will continue to grow and move on at their own pace.





