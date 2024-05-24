RM Releases 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'

RM of BTS released his second solo album 'Right Place, Wrong Person' on Friday, his first solo album since 'Indigo' in December 2022.





The album carries eleven songs, including the title track 'LOST!,' 'Right People, Wrong Place,' and 'Come back to me.' RM took part in the lyrics for all tracks.





The artist's agency Bighit Music said that the album began with RM's own question of what kind of life he would have been living if he hadn't taken this path.





Jazz duo DOMi & JD Beck, Oh Hyuk of the band HYUKOH, Kuo Hung Tseng of Taiwanese band Sunset Rollercoaster, among others, took part in the album.





RM will release music videos and live performance videos of the album on May 28, May 30, May 31, and June 10,





He is currently serving in the military, and worked on the album before joining the army last December. RM is set to finish his mandatory military service in June, 2025.





Photo : Yonhap News