Jin of BTS has been discharged Wednesday, finishing up 18 months of mandatory military service.





Fellow bandmates RM, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, and Jimin took the day off from their military service to greet the first member to complete their military service.





Fans of Jin and BTS had banners and balloons celebrating the event, instead of waiting for the artist in person. Earlier, the boy group's agency Bighit Music had asked fans to refrain from visiting the site so as to prevent any safety accidents.





Jin was the first member of the k-pop group to enlist, joining the army in December 2022.





The singer will meet with fans from Thursday, attending the '2024 Festa,' an event marking the 11th anniversary of the group's debut, at Jamsil Arena.





