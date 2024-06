President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina joined Korea 24 via video call on the first day of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit to talk about the summit, the history of Korea and the African Development Fund and AfDB as well as the opportunities that lie ahead





Dr. Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina is a globally renowned development economist and agricultural development expert, with more than 30 years of international experience.





Photo credits: African Development Bank, Yonhap