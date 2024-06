TWICE’s Nayeon has made a comeback with her 2nd solo EP.





“Na” is the singer’s first solo release in two years since the release of her debut solo album “Im Nayeon” in July 2022. The title is a play on Nayeon’s name and the Korean word for “me”.





The EP, fronted by “ABCD”, includes seven tracks that channel the vibe of early 2000s pop divas with splashes of hip-hop and modern influences.