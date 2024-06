Seventeen has become the 1st K-pop group to be appointed UNESCO's Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. It is also the first time UNESCO has designated a youth ambassador.

Seventeen has been supporting the #GoingTogether campaign to highlight the importance of education with UNESCO.





Seventeen will attend the appointment ceremony on June 26 at UNESCO headquarters in Paris and meet with UNESCO director-General Audrey Azoulay and deliver an acceptance speech outlining their plans and sentiments regarding their new role.