Looking Ahead: The Next 60 Yrs of Korea-Kenya Ties

The inaugural Korea-Africa Summit aimed to strengthen diplomatic relations between South Korea and Africa. The summit is expected to continue to serve as a foundation for building a mutually beneficial and future-oriented partnership between South Korea and Africa. As South Korea’s flagship international broadcaster and public diplomacy channel, KBS WORLD Radio strives to find ways to expand cooperation between South Korea and Africa based on South Korea’s experience of rapid economic growth and technology and Africa’s potential and opportunities.





ⓒ Kenya Embassy Seoul, State House Kenya

South Korea and its key partner Kenya celebrated their 60 anniversary of diplomatic ties this year. In the third installment of the special series ‘Diplomatic Eyes: The Envoys’, KBS WORLD Radio sat down with the newly-appointed Kenyan Ambassador to South Korea, Emmy Jerono Kipsoi to celebrate the 60 years of diplomatic relations and the Korea-Africa Summit.





ⓒ Kenya Embassy Seoul

Ambassador Kipsoi, through her many leadership roles in academia and government, has been deeply involved in community engagement, offering her expertise to various boards and committees and playing a pivotal role in the development of educational and governance frameworks within Kenya.

KBS WORLD Radio sat down with Ambassador Kipsoi to explore her experiences since her appointment, the evolving relationship between Kenya and South Korea, and her vision for the future of bilateral ties.